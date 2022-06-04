Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

OTCMKTS:OCPNY opened at $20.96 on Friday. Olympus has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

