OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Announces $1.78 Dividend

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.781 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $59.80 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29.

OMVKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($62.37) to €53.00 ($56.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.61) to €50.00 ($53.76) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($52.15) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

