OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Steven J. Heyer Sells 10,000 Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Heyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,171,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,294.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OSW traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 228,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,543. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $882.61 million, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 389,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 29,164 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,033,000 after buying an additional 1,695,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

