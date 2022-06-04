OpGen (OPGN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) in the last few weeks:
- 6/3/2022 – OpGen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “
- 6/2/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2022 – OpGen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “
- 5/31/2022 – OpGen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – OpGen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – OpGen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “
- 5/17/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – OpGen had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00.
- 5/9/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – OpGen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “
OPGN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.60. 346,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,403. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.53. OpGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
