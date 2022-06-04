OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Acquires $14,937.12 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz purchased 4,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $14,937.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,358.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OppFi stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 118,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,245. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

About OppFi (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.