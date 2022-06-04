OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Acquires $14,937.12 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz purchased 4,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $14,937.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,358.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of OppFi stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 118,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,245. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $11.40.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.
About OppFi (Get Rating)
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
