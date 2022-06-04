Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) vs. Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Financial Comparison

Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) and Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orient Overseas (International) and Daiwa Securities Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orient Overseas (International) $16.83 billion 1.32 $7.13 billion N/A N/A Daiwa Securities Group $5.52 billion 1.35 $844.53 million $0.57 8.30

Orient Overseas (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Daiwa Securities Group.

Profitability

This table compares Orient Overseas (International) and Daiwa Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orient Overseas (International) N/A N/A N/A Daiwa Securities Group 15.36% 5.57% 0.34%

Dividends

Orient Overseas (International) pays an annual dividend of $22.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Daiwa Securities Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Daiwa Securities Group pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Orient Overseas (International) has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Orient Overseas (International) and Daiwa Securities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orient Overseas (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Daiwa Securities Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Orient Overseas (International) beats Daiwa Securities Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orient Overseas (International) (Get Rating)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, terminal operating, ship owning, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; providing corporate and trucking services; and operating vessels. In addition, the company offers AI and blockchain digital data on network applications, and platform design services, as well as technology and consulting services. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

About Daiwa Securities Group (Get Rating)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance. The Retail segment offers online and telephone-based securities-related services through a network of 177 branches and sales offices, as well as non-face-to-face channels comprising the Internet and a call center. The Wholesale segment offers sales and trading services of equities and bonds, as well as of foreign exchange and derivative products, primarily for institutional investors and corporations; and investment banking services, such as underwriting of securities, M&A advisory, etc. The Asset Management segment structures and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; provides investment advisory services; and manages assets. The Investment segment is involved in the loans, private equity, and real estate, as well as energy, infrastructure, and resource investment activities. It also offers research and consulting, information systems, banking, insurance, wrap account, inheritance-related, and other support services; and engages in the securities-related, investment advisory and agency, and investment management businesses, as well as lending and borrowing of real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

