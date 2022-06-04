Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) versus Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Head-To-Head Review

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) and Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Land and Capstone Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Land -18.27% -5.05% -3.67% Capstone Mining 18.61% 24.48% 14.47%

This table compares Oriental Land and Capstone Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Land $1.61 billion 32.92 -$509.39 million ($0.22) -132.45 Capstone Mining $794.80 million 0.00 $226.83 million $0.38 N/A

Capstone Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oriental Land. Oriental Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstone Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oriental Land and Capstone Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Land 0 0 2 0 3.00 Capstone Mining 0 0 6 0 3.00

Capstone Mining has a consensus target price of $7.64, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Capstone Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than Oriental Land.

Summary

Capstone Mining beats Oriental Land on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oriental Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts; and Bon Voyage, a Disney shop. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 100% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company was formerly known as Capstone Gold Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Mining Corp. in February 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

