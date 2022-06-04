Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) CEO Doron Blachar Sells 1,792 Shares

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $149,094.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at $804,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ORA stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 244,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,278. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.45. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $88.52.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 9,839.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

