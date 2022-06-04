Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Sells $1,594,100.00 in Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,594,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,698.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ORA stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,278. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.45. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORA. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 501,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,263,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.