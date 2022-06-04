Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

PTVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, insider Eric Wulf acquired 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,990,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after acquiring an additional 64,330 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,195,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTVE opened at $10.54 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

