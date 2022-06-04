Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.
PTVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
In related news, insider Eric Wulf acquired 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PTVE opened at $10.54 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.
About Pactiv Evergreen (Get Rating)
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.
