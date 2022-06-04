PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,854,000 after purchasing an additional 336,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,630,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,850,000 after purchasing an additional 122,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,809,000 after purchasing an additional 78,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,433. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

