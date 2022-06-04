PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE PD opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. PagerDuty has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.22.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $2,132,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

