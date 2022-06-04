Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

PLMR opened at $63.67 on Friday. Palomar has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.19.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Palomar had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $79.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Palomar will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $29,585.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,982.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 133.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

