Paul W. Breaux Buys 15,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 15,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $393,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,229.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CVNA traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,425,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.60. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $85,762,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,836,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

