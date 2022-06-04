Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

PCTY opened at $182.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.53 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $152.97 and a 12 month high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $662,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 80.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

