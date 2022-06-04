PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,934,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12,086.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

