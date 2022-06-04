Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 16th (NYSE:PEI)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, June 16th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th.

NYSE PEI opened at $0.35 on Friday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

