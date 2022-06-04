PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PMT. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$16.27 during trading hours on Friday. 820,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

