Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $117.00 price objective on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

PRFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Perficient stock opened at $104.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Perficient by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Perficient by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

