Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POFCY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Petrofac alerts:

OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.