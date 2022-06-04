Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 445 ($5.63).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PETS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.44) to GBX 385 ($4.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.21) to GBX 510 ($6.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 370 ($4.68) to GBX 330 ($4.18) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.30), for a total value of £205,530 ($260,032.89). Also, insider Lyssa McGowan purchased 32,325 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £99,884.25 ($126,371.77).

PETS stock opened at GBX 338.80 ($4.29) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 266.80 ($3.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.64). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 316.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 386.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

