PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PGTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
NYSE:PGTI opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.
In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,021,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,303 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after purchasing an additional 946,715 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 726,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after buying an additional 334,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.
About PGT Innovations (Get Rating)
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
