Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $104.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $104.84.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

