Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) vs. Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) Critical Analysis

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pinnacle West Capital and Broadscale Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 7 4 2 0 1.62 Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus price target of $73.18, indicating a potential downside of 5.57%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Broadscale Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $3.80 billion 2.30 $618.72 million $5.30 14.62 Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Broadscale Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 15.42% 9.96% 2.77% Broadscale Acquisition N/A -13.57% 0.69%

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Broadscale Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include approximately 5,814 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 74 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,258 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,821 miles of underground primary cable, as well as owns and maintains 475 transmission and distribution substations. The company also owns or leases approximately 6,323 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. It serves approximately 1.3 million customers. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

