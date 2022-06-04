Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Plug Power shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Plug Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Plug Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A $27.88 million N/A N/A Plug Power $502.34 million 20.60 -$459.96 million ($0.97) -18.45

Fusion Fuel Green has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plug Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fusion Fuel Green and Plug Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00 Plug Power 1 4 15 0 2.70

Fusion Fuel Green currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.11%. Plug Power has a consensus price target of $36.24, suggesting a potential upside of 102.45%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than Plug Power.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Plug Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A Plug Power -97.29% -11.78% -9.42%

Risk and Volatility

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plug Power has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats Plug Power on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc. provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing internet of things-based maintenance and service program for GenDrive and GenSure fuel cells, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; and GenFuel Electrolyzer, a hydrogen generator optimized for clean hydrogen production. The company offers its products to retail distribution and manufacturing businesses through a direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. It has a strategic partnership with Airbus SE to decarbonize air travel and airport operations with green hydrogen; and Fortescue Future Industries to manufacture electrolyzer technology in Australia. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

