Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Upgraded at TheStreet

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.22.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $407.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $412.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool has a 12-month low of $377.52 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pool by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,177,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

