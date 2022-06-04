Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.36. 387,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average is $83.94. Popular has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Popular will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Popular news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Popular by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Popular by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Popular by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

