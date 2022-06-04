Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald Sells 1,627 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,627 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $17,864.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. 767,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,180. The company has a market capitalization of $863.88 million, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.20. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Poshmark’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Poshmark by 17.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,095 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Poshmark by 813.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,086 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 503,241 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

