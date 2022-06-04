PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.31. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 458,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,434. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

