Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$36.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.77. The company has a current ratio of 99.23, a quick ratio of 84.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$33.03 and a 12 month high of C$44.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.42%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

