Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays cut Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $62.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 157,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,289. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $226.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92.

In other news, CFO Laurent Chardonnet acquired 10,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $103,635. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 55.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 449.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

