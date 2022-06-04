Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.54. Premier also posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 307,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Premier has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Premier (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

