Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.40.
PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of PBH opened at $56.21 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $420,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,225,000 after buying an additional 31,655 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Get Rating)
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
