Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of PBH opened at $56.21 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $420,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,225,000 after buying an additional 31,655 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

