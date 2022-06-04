Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.51 billion. Principal Financial Group posted sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year sales of $12.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $13.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PFG opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

