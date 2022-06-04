PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
PSB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,753. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $147.02 and a fifty-two week high of $189.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.22 and its 200-day moving average is $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
PS Business Parks Company Profile (Get Rating)
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
