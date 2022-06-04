PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Amar K. Goel Sells 1,736 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $34,772.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

