Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $45,540.15 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LUNG stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 256,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,200 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,695,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,681,000 after buying an additional 1,328,474 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $24,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth about $17,214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after buying an additional 414,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

