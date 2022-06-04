Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.40.

PUMSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on Puma from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($129.03) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Puma from €114.00 ($122.58) to €109.00 ($117.20) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Puma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Puma from €123.00 ($132.26) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of PUMSY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,641. Puma has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

