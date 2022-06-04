QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) to announce $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.53. QCR posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. QCR had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 35.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCRH shares. StockNews.com downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.38. 107,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,122. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. QCR has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $62.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QCR by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QCR by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QCR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after buying an additional 34,689 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QCR by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after buying an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

