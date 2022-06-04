Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) versus Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Critical Analysis

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Sintx Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.46 million N/A N/A Sintx Technologies $610,000.00 19.18 -$8.77 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -355.59% Sintx Technologies -1,417.51% -49.31% -39.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quoin Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 550.41%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 480.90%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sintx Technologies.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. It also develops QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease. The company is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

