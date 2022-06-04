Ralph A. Clark Sells 3,684 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,059,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ShotSpotter stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 1.23. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

SSTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 192,776 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 88.9% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter in the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

