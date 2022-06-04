Ralph A. Clark Sells 3,684 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,059,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ShotSpotter stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 1.23. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.
SSTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.
About ShotSpotter (Get Rating)
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ShotSpotter (SSTI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.