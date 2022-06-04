Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $239,721.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,550.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,741. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,030,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,665,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,086,000 after purchasing an additional 104,072 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,220,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,646,000 after purchasing an additional 701,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,597,000 after buying an additional 87,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. Rambus has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $33.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

