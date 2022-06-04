RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCMT. TheStreet raised RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RCM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on RCM Technologies from $7.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.01. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RCM Technologies news, Director Richard A. Genovese sold 27,813 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $515,374.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,474,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. State Street Corp increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RCM Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 192,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

