RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. RE/MAX posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 68.84%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 104,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $468.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -110.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at about $23,429,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,958,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at about $5,327,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 16.2% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 830,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in RE/MAX by 63.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 90,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

