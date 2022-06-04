Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN: ATNM):

6/1/2022 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium's lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient's disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning.

4/12/2022 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

ATNM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,012. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

