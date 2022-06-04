Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canopy Growth (WEED)

Canopy Growth (TSE: WEED) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/30/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$5.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to C$6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/30/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$12.50 to C$6.50.

5/27/2022 – Canopy Growth had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$6.00.

5/20/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$11.00.

5/19/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$6.00.

4/7/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$10.00 to C$8.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:WEED traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 8.16. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52 week low of C$5.42 and a 52 week high of C$32.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -7.02.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

