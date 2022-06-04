Relx Plc (LON:REL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,539.50 ($32.13).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($33.53) price target on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,225 ($40.80) price target on Relx in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,670 ($33.78) price target on Relx in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($33.08) price target on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,207 ($27.92) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,352.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,313.72. The firm has a market cap of £42.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.12. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,834 ($23.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,474 ($31.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

