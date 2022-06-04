Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $587.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTOKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.59) to GBX 625 ($7.91) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($7.97) to GBX 550 ($6.96) in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $30.36 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.2638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

