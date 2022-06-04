Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Repay news, Director Richard E. Thornburgh purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $544,655.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 120,500 shares of company stock worth $1,355,895. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Repay by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.75. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

