Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 4th (ACU, AFI, AIRT, ANAT, AZPN, BIOC, FTEK, IO, LAWS, OTIC)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, June 4th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

